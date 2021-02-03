Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.35-3.85 EPS.

NYSE APTV opened at $142.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $152.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.74.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

