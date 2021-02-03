Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $500.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $360.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,929.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,340 shares of company stock worth $3,458,849. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 307.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at $167,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 35.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 37.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

