The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Up 7.9%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $35.10. 208,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 127,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Joint in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The firm has a market cap of $486.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Joint by 0.7% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Joint by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Joint by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Joint by 399.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

