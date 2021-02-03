Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $212.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

