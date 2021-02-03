Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

