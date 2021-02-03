ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 70,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ESSA Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $17.60.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 615.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 208,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

