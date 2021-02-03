Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $93.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

