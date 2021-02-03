ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.
Shares of NYSE COP opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.
