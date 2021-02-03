Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) received a €47.00 ($55.29) target price from stock analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.48% from the stock’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.92 ($57.55).

FRA:FRE opened at €34.95 ($41.12) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company has a 50-day moving average of €38.33 and a 200 day moving average of €38.38.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

