Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBI. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

