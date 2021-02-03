CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

General Electric stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

