Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ABG opened at $144.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $269.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.41.

ABG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

