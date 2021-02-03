Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,479,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,462 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,100,000 after acquiring an additional 298,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,334,000 after acquiring an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,294,000 after acquiring an additional 180,936 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,553 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

