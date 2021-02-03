Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Barclays

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.77.

Shares of EA opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $711,622.50. Insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,142 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

