USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $213.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.