2,400 Shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 20.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 25.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innospec alerts:

IOSP stock opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $107.23.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CL King increased their target price on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.