Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $203.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

