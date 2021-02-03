Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist Securiti lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

NYSE CVX opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $162.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

