Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 90.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 8.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPP opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

