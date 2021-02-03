Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires New Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $157.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $169.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

