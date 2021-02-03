Credit Suisse Group Boosts Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $61.00

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Atkore International Group stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. Atkore International Group has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $54.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.79 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. Atkore International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $1,394,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $83,081.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,357.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,874. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

