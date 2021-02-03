Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 336 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,245,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 76,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 96,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $203.66 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.40. The company has a market capitalization of $396.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.62.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

