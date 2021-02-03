Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Trading Up 8.2%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)’s stock price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 138,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 43,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $291.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.76.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $1.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 474.2% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 272,525 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead compound is CTI-1601, a Phase 1 clinical program to treat Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. The company is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

