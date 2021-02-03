Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $5.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.