Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $5.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.