Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF) Shares Gap Down to $415.00

Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $415.00, but opened at $401.52. Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) shares last traded at $404.30, with a volume of 4,427 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 394.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 410.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £196.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

