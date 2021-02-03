Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Gap Down to $2.71

Shares of Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.60. Hurricane Energy shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 10,472,819 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. The firm has a market cap of £51.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.65.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.