Arkle Resources PLC (ARK.L) (LON:ARK) Shares Gap Down to $1.03

Arkle Resources PLC (ARK.L) (LON:ARK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $0.98. Arkle Resources PLC (ARK.L) shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 2,767,780 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.08.

About Arkle Resources PLC (ARK.L) (LON:ARK)

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. It explores for gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mine River gold project that comprises 5 licenses covering an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Wicklow and Wexford counties; the Inishowen gold project, which consists of two licenses covering an area of 84 square kilometers located on the Inishowen peninsula in Donegal County; and the Ladyswell project, which consists two licenses covering an area of 43 square kilometers in West Cork County.

