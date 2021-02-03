Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Update

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CPCAY stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.03. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPCAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

