Bray Capital Advisors Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

