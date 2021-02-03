World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,191 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

XEL opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

