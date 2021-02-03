Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0724 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

