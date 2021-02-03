Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0724 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.70.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
