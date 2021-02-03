Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.