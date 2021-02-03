Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $12.00.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.