World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,432 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 410,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132,153 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 54,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

