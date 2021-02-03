Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Announces $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 1.0275 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 104.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.1%.

Shares of MMP opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $62.10.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.37.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

