Matthew B. Kelpy Sells 463 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NVR opened at $4,509.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,181.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4,093.63. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,610.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $64.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,944.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of NVR by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.