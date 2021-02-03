NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Short Interest Up 15.7% in January

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after acquiring an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after acquiring an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,335.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after acquiring an additional 212,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $542.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $335.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

