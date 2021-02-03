Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of GGM opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74.
About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
