Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NYV)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NYV stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of New York. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes.

