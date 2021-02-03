Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NYV)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
NYV stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
