Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
NAZ opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
