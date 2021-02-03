Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NAZ opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.