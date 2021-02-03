Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
NYSE:NKG opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.21.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
