Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:NKG opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

