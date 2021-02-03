Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Raised to $135.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $117.73 on Wednesday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $124.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock worth $2,072,912. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 120.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

