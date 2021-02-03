Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,946,000.

MRVI stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

