Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.78 ($3.42).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

KGF stock opened at GBX 284.36 ($3.72) on Wednesday. Kingfisher plc has a 52 week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 326.20 ($4.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 274.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 278.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.85.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

