Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 3,822 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $64.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

