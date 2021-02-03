Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 478 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in The Southern by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Southern by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in The Southern by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 48,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of SO stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average is $57.61. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

