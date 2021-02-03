Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.08.

MRETF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Martinrea International stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

