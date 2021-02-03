Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,421 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,206 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,620,000 after acquiring an additional 485,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

