Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMCO. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $191,163.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,854 shares of company stock worth $710,472. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

