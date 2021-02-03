The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Holdings Cut by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,121 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,260,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,030 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,468,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $76.10.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

