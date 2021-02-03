Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $151.87 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,614,798. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

